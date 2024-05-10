Darlington Point's Zavier Cadorin, Coly's Olivia Whelan receive scholarships

Three students will receive $1000 each as part of educational scholarships delivered by Murrumbidgee Council.
Selected through a rigorous process, Tiarna Burke, Zavier Cadorin and Olivia Whelan have been chosen as this year's recipients.
Tiarna hales from Finley, Zavier from Darlington Point and Olivia from Coleambally.
Zavier and Olivia are went to school at St Francis in Leeton, with Zavier currently in his third year studying a Bachelor of Physiotherapy at CSU in Orange and Olivia studying Bachelor of Dietetics and Nutrition at the University of Wollongong.
"I'm sincerely grateful to receive this scholarship," Zavier said.
"It will assist me with my education-related expenses greatly while I study full time.
"This help will mean a lot with my educational pursuits."
The scholarships aim to alleviate financial burden associated with pursuing tertiary education, empowering the students to reach their full potential.
In congratulating the recipients, mayor Ruth McRae highlighted the importance of education in driving progress and investing in the next generation of leaders.
"At Murrumbidgee Council we are proud to play a part in helping locals achieve their educational goals," Cr McRae said.
"I wish each of them the best with their future studies and look forward to hearing about their accomplishments.
"Furthering the education of our young is a key part of growing skills and capacity in our community.
"Taking some of the financial burden off local students and their families is very important and we are pleased to be able to play a small part in this," she said.
This year Council will also assist local students through the annual Monash Bursary Program and the Charles Sturt University (CSU) Foundation Scholarship.
While applications for the CSU program have closed, the Monash Bursary will open in October.
