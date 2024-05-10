Street names proposed for Darlington Point's new subdivision

Public comment is expected to be sought on street names for the Young Street subdivision.
The proposed names are Helena Pugh Parade, Edwards Street and Gugaa Street.
In addition, Murrumbidgee Council has also proposed street numbers for the subdivision as noted in its April ordinary meeting.
The names will be referred to the NSW Geographic Names Board for approval and will also go on public exhibition for 28 days.
In the meeting, councillor Robert Black asked for an additional recommendation to see street signs contain a QR code that provide information on the history and heritage of the names.
"I especially want to see that for Gugga Street as that has significant Indigenous heritage," Cr Black said.
Meanwhile, Murrumbidgee Council will seek a $3 million eternal loan from its sewage funds reserve as part of the construction of the Young Street subdivision.
Council resolved at it's April meeting it would seek ministerial approval for the endeavour as part of the construction of the 55-lot project.
The proposed loan will have a 10-year term consisting of semi-annual repayments.
Council recently identified in its 2022-26 delivery program and 2023-24 operational plan the completion of the Young Street development as a priority and the need to seek the loan to fund a significant part of the $4.6 million project.
Integrated Planning and Reporting documents were subject to public exhibition periods providing opportunities for community input and submissions.
Council has written to the office of local government seeking approval, with repayments to be made through the sale of the parcels of land.
It's expected funds will not be required for major sewage treatment facility upgrades or replacements in the next ten years and such works would be funded through a combination of Safe and Secure Water programs and Stronger Communities Funding.
As of June last year the sewage funds reserve had a balance of $4.6 million and obtaining the loan will leave approximately $1.6 million left to cover additional immediate capital works.
Last year council also looked at installing a new water main as part of the project.
