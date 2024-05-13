The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Positive uptick in numbers as Riverina clergy converge on MIA

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated May 14 2024 - 11:58am, first published May 13 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Riverina Anglican Bishop Donald Kirk has been noticing a positive uptick when it comes to congregation numbers in his diocese.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.