Stolen ute discovered in Lake Cargelligo

A ute stolen from Hillston earlier in the week has been found abandoned almost two hours away near Lake Cargelligo, in an entirely different police district.
Two utes were taken from homes in Hillston earlier this week, although one has since been recovered from Murrin Bridge and taken into police custody. The other remains missing, although police are still searching.
A stolen white Ford Ranger was found by Lake Cargelligo police at around 11.00pm on May 8, although a number of Bosch, Metabo and Festool power tools and batteries that were left in the vehicle are still missing.
The vehicle was found abandoned by the culprit, and has been recovered by police for 'further examination.'
The owner has put up a cash reward for the safe return of the tools.
Police confirmed that their inquiries were still continuing into the theft of the vehicles, and encouraged anyone with information to get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000. Anonymous reporting is available.
