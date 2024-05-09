The Area News
Serial shoplifter owes more than $1000 to Griffith businesses

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 10 2024 - 12:41pm, first published 4:43am
A serial shoplifter will need to pay back more than $1000 for stolen goods after being convicted in the Griffith Local Court on May 8.

