Serial shoplifter owes more than $1000 to Griffith businesses

A serial shoplifter will need to pay back more than $1000 for stolen goods after being convicted in the Griffith Local Court on May 8.
Jordan Henry McSpadden pled guilty to 20 charges including four for larceny, 11 for shoplifting, four for entering enclosed land of a non prescribed premises without lawful excuse, and one for possess prohibited drug.
The court was told the shoplifting and larceny related charges occurred at various Griffith businesses including Bunnings, Woolworths, Chemist Warehouse and Liquorland between February 2023 and this year.
The stolen items ranged in worth from as little as $3 to more than $300 and included alcohol, tools, a drill and associated hardware, confectionery, energy drinks, juice, ice cream and perfume.
The 28-year-old was also convicted of entering enclosed land at a Wakaden Street address in January this year, as well as repeatedly entering Bunnings Griffith after he had been banned.
The Hanwood man was also fined $200 for possessing 0.67 grams of methamphetamine during a police search in Banna Avenue on January 5.
Appearing via video link from jail, McSpadden said he was looking forward to getting on with his life.
"I've done my time, I just want to get back home and get back to work," he said.
"I'd be happy to do some work with the Salvation Army up at the shop."
Magistrate Trevor Khan warned if McSpadden continued on the path he was on he would be destined for jail.
"You keep nicking stuff from these stores; the next alternative will be jail," Magistrate Khan said.
"Your record up to now is quite light, but after today - by counting pages - you're up there with the hardened criminals so I'd be very careful what you do."
In addition to being ordered to pay back the stolen items, McSpadden was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.