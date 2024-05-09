Mothers Day stalls, fundraiser bring families together at Griffith Public

Hundreds of families visited their youngsters as part of a special celebration in the lead up to Mothers Day on Sunday.
Griffith Public School welcomed parents through the gates on May 9 to showcase the works of its students, participate in a raffle and enjoy quality time with their children and others on the day.
The annual event was organised by the school's P&C, with prizes won on the morning including business vouchers from Haus of Vitality, the Exies and more.
In addition a variety of stalls were on show selling Mother's Day gifts such as mugs, key rings, sleep masks, photo frames, and beauty packs.
While funds from the raffle and associated stalls have yet to be tallied, P&C president Tahnee Brown said she was impressed with the response.
"It was very successful and it was great to see so much happiness shared around the school on the day," she said.
"I would say the reception was much bigger than last year so it was great to draw so many parents to share the occasion with the school community.
"This is such a great opportunity for them to mingle and to see the work their children have been doing in the classroom, as well as raise funds for the school itself," she said.
Griffith Public School's assistant principal Kristy Lemon concurred with her sentiment.
"There was plenty going on including a morning tea, art displays, stalls and more," she said.
"I would say we had between 150 and 200 attend which is staggering," she said.
"It's a great chance for families to meet each other, their children's friends as well as the staff.
"The students themselves had been very excited in the lead up, working hard on their displays and taking great pride in that which was excellent.
"It's was a boon for everyone," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.