'Change is needed': Griffith's Graeme Bell to run in 2024 council election

Griffith man Graeme Bell has announced he will throw his hat into the ring as a candidate for this September's local government election.
Mr Bell says he has been persuaded to run as candidate for the Griffith City Council election on September 25 after viewing the live-stream of the at-times heated ordinary meeting on April 7.
He believes it's time for council to 'go in a different direction', citing his disenchantment with the Special Rate Variation (SRV), work to improve Lake Wyangan and efforts to address housing.
"The SRV probably won't affect me, but I am really concerned for the pensioners and those paying rent and mortgages - they are the ones it will hurt," Mr Bell said.
"I believe it will take food out of the mouths of both old and young; we need to be looking after those at the bottom because those at the top can look after themselves.
"I also don't believe an SRV is necessary," he said.
He says he would like to see the council become more 'hands on' when it comes to improving housing and the lake.
"My understanding is council has a future fund - why not access it, build 20 to 30 houses, rent them out and put those finances back into the fund?
"They should be meeting with developers to see what can be done, what needs to change. This city should be open for business," Mr Bell said.
"With the lake, I know professionals who can fix it for between $500,000 and $600,000 involving aeration and inoculation. It's costly but at least it would solve the problem."
It was council's final decision to remove the animal enclosures at Lake Wyangan in last Tuesdays meeting that made his decision to stand.
"I'm not convinced the council needs a permit under the regulation - this should be examined more closely as I think they would be suprised," Mr Bell said.
"They also haven't questioned (DPI) enough... ultimately I think the animals can be looked after and retained relatively cheaply.
"I also don't buy the argument that no one ever goes out to the lake; people would if it was in better condition," he said.
Mr Bell says he is passionate about Griffith's past ex-servicemen and women, and would like to see a new memorial installed.
"I'm not sure how many veterans from Griffith were in war camps but I'm sure there would be a few and I think it's time we had a monument installed acknowledging that," Mr Bell said.
"I'm extremely passionate about that."
He says he would relish the opportunity to work with council on a new way forward
"I have respect and liking for mayor Doug Curran, the other councillors and the general manager. I think they are good people," he said.
"I just feel the direction needs to change. Things can be done better.
"I don't believe I'm the only one with that feeling and when it comes election time I believe people will see what I say," Mr Bell said.
"Personally I feel compelled to run after what I've observed and the complaints I've heard.
"People need another option and that's what democracy is about," Mr Bell said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.