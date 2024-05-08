Swans wary of wounded Bulldogs ahead of grand final rematch

The Griffith Swans will get their tough block of games underway this weekend when they welcome Turvey Park to Exies Oval on Saturday.
While the Swans have started to find their stride with victories over Leeton Whitton and Narrandera in recent weeks, coach Greg Dreyer knows his side will need to take another step forward this weekend.
"We have spoken about building each week and having some new players around the club," he said.
"The first match against Mango we didn't play particularly well but each week we have gotten better. We want to perform against teams that will be in the top five and I always see Turvey as one of those teams. It will be a bigger step up again this week."
While this weekend is a rematch of the 2023 grand final, Dreyer feels there is more at play for the Turvey Park outfit.
The Bulldogs suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of the Crows before having the bye last weekend, and the Swans coach knows they will be fired up to make a statement this weekend.
"They have had a couple of weeks to think about that, and that will motivate them," he said.
"I guess there is some grand final competition but a lot of blokes from both sides have left so not sure that will play too much into it.
"They will be tough because that was a surprise that loss and they won't be happy."
The Swans will be looking to continue the improvement the side has shown with a focus on ensuring their ball movement is at the level required to ensure a positive result.
"We have been taking about how we link up and move the ball probably a bit differently to how we did last year. We are still working on our game," he said.
"We kicked straight last week, which was nice, but we have had games where our kicking accuracy hasn't been great.
They are a running side as well so it's about negating that. If we can get on top with our rebound I think we will be a good chance."
The side will be without Bailey Morrissey for a couple of weeks after he dislocated his shoulder while playing for the Giants Academy, while Riley Lucas is also under a bit of a cloud heading into the clash with Turvey after some knee soreness following the win over Narrandera.
The first grade clash will get underway at 2.10pm on Saturday afternoon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.