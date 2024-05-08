Yoogali FC ready to make impact at home when they welcome Young Lions

Having started their Pascoe Cup campaign with two straight road games, Yoogali FC will finally get their chance to take to Yellow Tail Park.
After picking up their first points in first grade last time out, coach Ross Marando is excited to return home for the first time this season.
"With it being round three we have a couple of games under our belt but very excited to have our first game at home," he said.
"It was good to see the first-grade boys get off the mark, but the second-grade boys also got another win.
"Tony and Jonathon, my assistants, did the job in my absence, and it was great to head away with points in both grades."
While Marando missed the clash due to attending a wedding, he was pleased with how his side was able to apply the game plan even in his absence.
"We had a team meeting just to run over how we went and from start to finish it was good," he said.
"Everyone was really positive about the results and getting two clean sheets is a huge thing as well."
This weekend, Yoogali FC will take on Young Lions, who got their season underway with a 7-4 win over Henwood Park after a bye in round one.
"We don't know much about them outside of some stuff from the pre-season, but we know they are quite tough and strong," he said.
"We are expecting a tough game, but we are trying to make a point about not dropping points at home."
In another positive for the side to go alongside their first home game of the season, Yoogali FC will also head into the game with their strongest team of the season thus far.
"The last two weeks going away, we have had a couple of weddings and some others away, so we will probably have 95 per cent of our strongest squad there this week, which is exciting," he said.
"We still have a couple of boys who have yet to make their debut.
"We have a squad of 32 players, which is what we think we need for the season with all of the travel, and will be looking to add to that"
The Yoogali FC clash at Yellow Tail Park will kick off at 4pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Hanwood will look to maintain its undefeated season when it travels to Wagga once again to take on Henwood Park.
In their return to first grade, it has been a mixed start to the season for the Henwood Park side as they started their season with a 4-3 win over South Wagga before falling to Young last weekend, while Hanwood has four points from their opening two games after a draw last time out.
The clash at Rawlings Park 6 at 6.15pm.
