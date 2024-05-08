Voices of Farrer holding information session at Griffith ROR

The Voices of Farrer movement will hold a Q and A session at Griffith's Rooms Of Requirement (ROR) as the hunt for an independent candidate continues.
It will be the second such event the grass-roots community-led organisation will have held in the city, with hopes it will lead to a Griffith group being established as part of the process.
Voices of Farrer is hoping to acquire candidate applications by May 18 to discern who will throw their hat in the ring for a chance to become the next Member for Farrer.
It comes in the lead up to a federal election expected to occur in mid 2025.
Voices of Farrer events coordinator Sharon Potocnik says the Griffith session will be an opportunity for community members to ask questions and gain further insight into what Voices is about.
"Our assumption is those attending will have, by now, heard about us and our campaign, but this event will also be an opportunity for those who haven't and would like to know," Ms Potocnik said.
"The hope is the outcome of this meeting will establish a local group to continue to activities of our movement at this end of the electorate.
"After we have received applications we will begin confidential discussions with applicants about what we want and what that will entail," she said.
While some candidate interest has been obtained, the group hopes for more.
"We've had some conversations with people but obviously we prefer to have more than one person put their hand up so as to have diversity when choosing the right person," she said.
She said interest from Griffith is 'absolutely vital.'
"Farrer is twice the size of Tasmania so it can be a challenge to get to all parts of the electorate," she said.
"But Griffith is an absolutely vital part; that's why we want to activate people to take the lead from the area.
"Most people think the only role they can play in democracy is ticking a box beside a candidate's name on a ballot paper.
"The reality is they can do a lot more," Ms Potocnik said.
"That includes playing a part in getting a candidate on the paper to begin with."
The meeting will be held this Friday May 10 at Griffith ROR from 5:15pm.
More information can be found here: https://www.voicesoffarrer.org.au/griffith?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR3dorIzg60FkDxhc3RnXb20FR2s-WI170ud8V8hZNujuYIcp3Tvr1OBd7I_aem_AUKWr08wP765knumv19U6IieywxiCdbD7Xa5f46Yf3mf4VqvIm5tyPENqTChhB8VS7RkOjxvfJbac2cc5Lj6n3RF
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.