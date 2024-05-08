Tight battle unfolding at the top of the Group 20 ladder after five rounds

The top of Group 20 is starting to take shape after five rounds, with four sides locked in the battle for the top position.
There are three familiar teams with DPC Roosters, Leeton as well as the Black and Whites all picking up where they left off in 2023 while Yenda have surged up the ladder off the back of three straight victories.
For the Roosters, they will be looking to rebound from a defeat last time out before having the bye last weekend when they play host to the struggling Yanco-Wamoon side at Coleambally Sportsground.
The Black and Whites come into the weekend also looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season when they take on West Wyalong at Solar Mad Stadium.
Off the back of a big derby day victory, Leeton will return home to take on a winless Hay with hopes of staying in the four-way fight.
The final game of the round will see Waratahs look to continue their good recent form when they travel out to a tricky TLU Sharks side.
