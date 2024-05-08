Taylor smashes records at the Australia Age and Multi Class Age Championships

Talented Multi Class swimmer Nicole Taylor has continued to showcase her ability with another strong showing, this time at the Australia Age and Multi Class Age Championships on the Gold Coast.
It was a strong showing in the girl's 16-18 years 50 Backstroke event, where Nicole shone after a time of 37.17 in the heat before blowing that time out of the water with a 35.89 to pick up the bronze medal.
Nicole was also able to break two records during the event.
The 100m Breaststroke record was the first to fall as Nicole was able to shave 44 milliseconds off the 17-year SB15 record with a time of 1:28.33, which had stood since 1996.
It was a similarly long standing record in the 100m Butterfly event with Nicole breaking the record with a time of 1:17.73 in the preliminary event before taking another two seconds off her own record in the final later in the day, which saw her finish sixth overall in the girls 16-18 years event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.