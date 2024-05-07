Second straight clean sweep for Swans as they return to on court action

The Griffith Swans returned from the bye the same way they headed into it after securing their second straight clean sweep, this time over Narrandera.
The A graders were able to continue their strong start to the season as they came away with a 59-41 victory over the Eagles.
Another convincing victory for the A reserve side has seen them rise into third place after a 17-goal win.
B Grade was able to pick up a win, which sees them return to the top five in a tight competition after holding on to take a 58-52 victory.
One of the longest winning streaks in the entire competition continues, with C Grade's unbeaten streak extending to another week after another resounding 46-18 win.
The under-17s continued their undefeated start to the season to be just behind the Wagga Tigers on percentage after picking up a 50-15 win.
This weekend will see the Swans return to Exies Oval to take on Tuvery Park with the 17s getting underway on Saturday at 9am.
