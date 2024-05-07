Griffith businesses deliver the scoop on TikTok

Griffith businesses have given their verdict of TikTok.
Three say the social media platform would not have an overly adverse effect on their operations if it was banned tomorrow but there's no doubting it does pose marketing advantages.
Back in March, the Australian government said it had no plans to ban it but it was banished from government-issued devices last year.
Meanwhile, there have been growing national security concerns in the US over the Chinese-owned social media platform.
The Oxford Economics study, which relied on surveys from Ipsos and RFI Global, found 41 per cent of TikTok users visited a restaurant or shop highlighted on the platform.
Meanwhile, 38 per cent bought a product or used a service shown in a clip and 21 per cent purchased a concert ticket or listened to music they discovered there.
Griffith's Anytime Fitness manager Marc Johnson says the business has lightheartedly used TikTok as a tool for the most part, but he does believe it yields power.
"It gives us another run of awareness to an audience that aren't necessarily in-tuned with TV and other social media like Facebook," Mr Johnson said.
"A lot of the younger generation are looking at joining gyms and TikTok opens things up to that avenue, whereas the Instagram and Facebook generation starts from mid to late 20s and 30s.
"For us, it was a matter of starting off with a couple of clips here and there and as that's increased in recent months we've noticed the views have gone up.
"You might start off with not much and then all of a sudden there's one clip that grabs everyone's attention and suddenly you're in another lane."
Despite this, he says if TikTok was potentially banned in Australia, the audience would simply move to another platform.
"I can understand why the US are on edge with it; it's issues over privacy, especially the sharing of personal info," Mr Johnson said.
"I think if it went away in Australia people would migrate to Instagram and it would be a case of businesses having to diversify."
Haus of Vitality owner Elise Gulloni says while some benefits have been reaped, it wouldn't be overly missed if it disappeared tomorrow.
"It's one of the few ways to target that younger market that's outside some of the other platforms so in that way it is helpful," she said.
"But it's not an essential part of our business; it's just a tool at our disposal. If it was banned it wouldn't bother us.
"Yes, we probably do get some customers as a result and if we had time we probably would look at ways to leverage it better, but it's not essential to us."
As a real estate agent Nick Chauhan says he uses the platform to driving awareness of his brand and himself as an entrepreneur in the community.
"I use it to drive awareness and exposure both locally and nationally because it has that reach," Mr Chauhan said.
"The fact is everything is done on social media as opposed to the old ways of marketing.
"Day-to-day I don't know what the effect would be if it disappeared but I think it would have an effect on brand awareness," he said.
"If it was gone it would be felt as people use it for the social aspect as well as for business.
"But at the same time people would simply migrate to another platform," Mr Chauhan said.
