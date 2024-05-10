Pet of the month: Sweet girl Bonnie

Precious little Bonnie is looking for her forever loving home.
She is only two years old and is a pug/Staffy cross who is more the size of a small Staffordshire terrier.
Bonnie is a super friendly, happy girl who plays well with another dog in the pound.
She has lots of energy and loves to go out for walks, but will need some more training with this.
Bonnie is microchipped and vaccinated and will be desexed before her adoption.
If you can offer Bonnie the loving home she is seeking, please call Griffith City Council on 1300 176 077 to make an appointment for a meet and greet with her.
Bonnie's adoption fee is $410, which includes desexing, lifetime NSW registration and vaccination booster.
Please consider adopting from the Pound if you are looking for a new family member or companion.
There are too many dogs, cats and kittens needing loving, forever homes so please make the decision to "Adopt don't Shop".
Check out the Friends of Griffith Pound Facebook page for more information on lost animals and animals seeking adoption or rescue.
As always, Friends of Griffith Pound would like to stress the importance of desexing pets to stop the never-ending flow of unwanted litters.
