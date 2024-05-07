Hanwood leave it late to secure points with goal in dying stages

Hanwood waited until the dying embers of their game to lock away the three points from their first complete game of the Leonard Cup season against Henwood Park.
Having managed just 26 minutes before their season opener was called off, Hanwood headed to Wagga looking to make a statement against the returning Henwood Park outfit.
It was an imposing start for last year's minor premiers, with Airlee Savage finding the back of the net after just 60 seconds.
Beth Piva made it 2-0 in the 18th minute before Henwood Park were able to pull a goal back just a minute later through Elizabeth Dumpleton.
As time wound down in the first half, Henwood Park was able to find an equaliser, with Brooke Gayler striking three minutes before the break.
It was a tightly fought second half, and it took until the final minute of regulation time for Johane Oberholzer to find the back of the net and send Hanwood back to Griffith with the three points after a 3-2 victory.
Meanwhile, the goals were raining in Junee, as Yoogali FC made the trip to take on the Jaguars.
The Yoogali side were on the back foot early, with the Jaguars scoring three goals within 16 minutes before Tara Ceccato was able to pull on back for the visitors.
Junee found another goal before Ceccato added a second to see the Junee side heading into the break with a 4-2 lead.
It was an action-packed start to the second half, with Junee scoring twice on either side of a goal from Yoogali FC's Melissa Baquero saw the margin at three goals.
Yoogali FC pushed to get back into the game, and it was a fast finish with a double to Emma Fattore and one to Ceccato to complete her hat-trick, seeing Yoogali able to rescue a point in a 6-all draw.
Both Hanwood and Yoogali FC will have the week off in round three.
