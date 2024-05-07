Panthers end Yenda's undefeated streak in women's tackle

The Black and Whites were able to send a message in the penultimate round of the women's tackle competition with a come-from-behind victory against local rivals Yenda.
The Blueheelers came into the weekend looking to lock away top spot as the only undefeated side left in the competition, while a win for the Panthers meant they would move into equal first.
It was the competition front runners were able to strike first as after knock on from the Black and Whites, the Yenda side were able to spread the ball out wide and see Lele Katoa get over in the corner.
It was a quick response from the Black and Whites as after they were able to regather a charged down kick, they moved the ball out to the northern wing with Niumai Serukabaivata crossing.
The back and forth nature of the game continued as the passing play from the Blueheelers saw them moving up the field well and after regathering a knocked down pass, Megan Lonsdale restored her side's advantage.
Right on halftime, Katoa was able to send Neda Amiatu over to see the Yenda side leading 12-4 at the break.
The Black and Whites needed to be the side to score first in the second half and they wasted no time getting over as Shailyn Williams was able to find her way over.
The score was locked up when just three minutes later, and Tangata Toru found her way over the line.
The Blueheelers were able to wrestle back control as Lonsdale was able to make a break down the wing before Mele Lolotonga scored under the post.
Not wanting to be discounted from the contest the Panthers were able to get back level once more as Ash Penrith darts from dummy half on the last tackle and finds a way through the Yenda defence.
With time winding down, Yenda made a mistake from the kick-off to give the Black and Whites a chance of claiming the points.
Right before the full time siren sounded Serukabaivata was able to find her way over for the second time and send the Black and Whites into the lead for the first time in the game as they locked away a 22-18 victory.
The Panthers will now have the chance to claim top spot in the final round of the six-week competition when they play host to West Wyalong on Sunday at Solar Mad Stadium.
