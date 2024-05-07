Darlington Point enjoys first deb ball in over three decades

For the first time in over 30 years, the Darlington Point debutante ball made a major comeback at the weekend.
Held at the Murrumbidgee Shire Hall on Saturday May 4, the occasion attracted a slew of guests to the historic site.
Some 200 turned out for the highly anticipated night, with four debutants making their formal entrance, gracefully partnered by their escorts.
They were Cadence Busby and Samuel Fattore, Lexi Sarkis and Samuel Dal Broi, Isla Burns and Jack Tapper and Britney Goodsall and Jett DeMamiel.
Meanwhile, flower girl was Harper Reitano and page boy was Oliver Hughes.
Over $6000 was raised for Country Hope from the ball and organiser Marg Gilbert said she was thoroughly pleased.
"Not only did the event showcase the elegance of the ball but also showed how generous our community is," Mrs Gilbert said.
She thanked the many people who helped with organising the event and who made it a resounding success.
"With the last ball held decades ago, this evening marked a return to tradition, celebrated with music by Duble/Party Boys Rockin," Mrs Gilbert said.
"Bank member Pat Sergi reflected he had last played in the hall in the 1970s.
"It was great to unveil the hall's new curtains on the night made by Roslyn Heath, showcasing the community's commitment to preserving heritage," she said.
Mrs Gilbert is hoping to make the deb ball a regular feature in the township.
"At this stage I don't know if I want it to occur every year or two years," she said.
"But certainly based on the reception at the weekend, I would like to see it come back to full capacity.
"The comments were very positive, with many saying how great it was to see the old hall being used again, how good it was to be bringing back tradition like this to the town, and what a great opportunity it was for young people," she said.
