Surveillance still key to stop spread following Varroa mite order lift

The Varroa Mite control order for NSW has been lifted but a local beekeeper is urging others in the MIA to continue doing their bit to stop the spread.
The Department of Primary Industries (DPI) says the measure has been taken to remove undue regulatory burdens on beekeepers.
DPI chief plant protection officer, Dr Shane Hetherington says there is no longer a need for Varroa-specific regulation over and above existing bee biosecurity responsibilities.
"This type of regulation is only warranted where there remains a significant risk to production or market failure to NSW beekeepers," Dr Hetherington said.
"We are confident that is no longer the case."
Griffith beekeepers have been diligently surveying their hives to ensure mite numbers don't explode after it arrived in the area in August last year.
While keepers are urged to continue taking measures to curb the spread, it's envisioned the lift of the order will fundamentally allow them to get back to business as normal.
"The original aim of the order was eradication; at that stage there was hope of getting it out of the area," Steve Cunial of Cunial Beekeeping said.
"Unfortunately I don't think we will ever really know what led it to spread inland so quickly.
"This latest order lift essentially means there are no more zones; NSW is in effect a zone and the reporting requirements have lessened," he said.
Mr Cunial has been lucky so far, having not seen evidence of the mite in his hives as yet.
However he envisions he eventually will..
"I think in the next 12 to 24 months it will be spread throughout the state. It's so hard to detect in small numbers," Mr Cunial said.
He warns fellow beekeepers not become complacent in order to keep the numbers low.
"Management, surveillance and monitoring will remain key," he said.,
"I envision the mite will eventually destroy the feral populations of bees, but all it takes is one from that hive to drop a mite on a flower and for a bee from another hive to pick it up.
"The mites are like termites; one isn't as much of a problem as hundreds or thousands," Mr Cunial said.
"The lifting of the order allows us to get back to business but when we detect Varroa, that makes beekeeping much more harder - particularly commercial beekeeping.
"Hives overrun with mites will become breeding grounds, so all keepers - both commercial and backyard ones - need to be vigilant.
"If you look at other areas that were hard hit when Varroa first appeared at port, like Newcastle, they are still struggling with regular infestations."
Mr Cunial is encouraging local beekeepers to attend a field day in Wagga featuring exhibitors displaying equipment and products, including treatment used to combat the Varroa Mite.
It will be held on Saturday May 25 at the The Range Function Centre on Copland Street, Wagga.
It will follow the 111th NSWAA annual general meeting, conference and trade exhibition on the 23rd and 24th of May.
This years conference theme is "Varroa - The Changing Face of Apiculture in Australia."
More information can be found at https://nswaa.com.au/
