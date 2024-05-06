The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'It's time to look at it': Dalton backs council survey on nuclear energy

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 6 2024 - 4:04pm, first published 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has backed a survey calling for feedback on the prospect of using nuclear energy in the area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.