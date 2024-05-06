'It's time to look at it': Dalton backs council survey on nuclear energy

Member for Murray Helen Dalton has backed a survey calling for feedback on the prospect of using nuclear energy in the area.
When it comes to renewable energy, Ms Dalton says all potential options should be explored, noting existing concerns in the community over current measures such as wind and solar.
"There's been a lot of high value land diverted to solar, including around Griffith and Coleambally, and nothing really gets invested back into the community," she said.
"Meanwhile the land can't be used for agriculture which people are upset about, including me.
"If it was used for something like rice production that would create jobs and investment back into our towns.
"Some farmers are happy about the panels as they are being remunerated, but not everyone is getting a benefit," Mrs Dalton said.
"The disposal of solar panels and wind turbines leaves councils or existing land owners having to clean up as the technology becomes obsolete within a few short year.
"I know Transgrid lines are causing angst in parts of my electorate as it means we're having to change the way we farm.
"Setting up renewables is fine but its worth noting how it impacts those on the ground."
Mrs Dalton believes uranium has been considered a dirty word in Australia for too long.
"I think it's time to look at it, discuss it, have it researched and investigated," she said.
"Australia is being left behind; we sell our uranium to everyone else yet we have this idea we shouldn't be using it.
"We need to be looking at these small modular reactors, particularly for remote communities," Mrs Dalton said.
"The new generation of reactors are designed to be smaller with advanced technologies, cost savings, improved fuel efficiencies and modular construction. Ignoring them would be foolish."
Mrs Dalton praised Murrumbidgee Council for starting the conversation.
"There's a lot of renewable development going on in the Murrumbidgee Council LGA so it's a question that needs to be raised," she said.
"When solar came through we basically had to cop it on the chin, so it's good to start the conversation.
"In the end the feedback can only be of benefit to the state and federal government," Mrs Dalton said.
Murrumbidgee Council's survey can be accessed online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7S866X8 and will remain open until 5pm May 22.
