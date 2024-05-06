Have a ball: How Whitton is joining together to end bullying

Combining a night out with a cause close to the hearts of many will equal a night to remember.
The Do it for Dolly Whitton Ball will be held on Saturday, May 18 at the Whitton Community Hall.
In years past, the Whitton community has held an end of harvest ball marking the rice season drawing to a close.
Now the idea is to celebrate this occasion, as well as making the ball a wider event for all to enjoy and to assist raising money for an important cause.
Do it for Dolly is part of the Dolly's Dream organisation, which raises money to put an end to bullying and create a wider awareness of the issue among all ages.
Dolly's Dream honours the late Dolly Everett, a young Australian who ended her life at the age of 13 after being bullied.
It was her dream to create a kinder and safer world for Australia's kids and communities, with Dolly's Dream created by her family to put a stop to bullying.
A small committee of hard-working volunteers in Whitton is putting the ball together where the dress code is black or blue formal attire.
Aimed for adults aged 18 and over, the ball promises a good old fashioned night of fun, music, best dressed prizes, an auction, raffles and much more.
Shannon Morriss is one of those organising the event and said it was open to Whitton residents, but those living in the wider Leeton shire area, Griffith and all in between.
"This is normally a good time of year to have an event like this, it's the end of the rice harvest, so it's a great time to bring everyone together for that social connection," she said.
"We thought instead of having the end of harvest ball and another event for Do it for Dolly that we'd join the two together.
"Last year we did have a smaller Do it for Dolly event at the Rice Bowl Hotel, but by combining the two concepts together we're hoping to have a big crowd take part."
The theme of community is central to the ball. It will not only aim to assist in stamping out bullying, but will bring everyone together in the town's hall - a central hub and meeting place.
"It all started just a couple of us mums talking about what we could do, we got together and ideas kept flowing," Mrs Morriss said.
"We all have kids, so that's what it's about. Bullying is something most have unfortunately been impacted by.
"It's something we want to keep putting out there with the awareness we hope to raise through the ball, but also by raising money for such a great cause too."
Food will be provided on the night, with the event BYO.
"It's also just a great chance for everyone to dress up and enjoy a night out," Mrs Morriss said.
"We'd love to see a big crowd there, especially because it is for such a good cause."
Tickets are available at the Rice Bowl Hotel, Whitton Post Office or online at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/do-it-for-dolly-whitton-ball-tickets-866051753107.
