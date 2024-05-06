The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith students' tribute to fallen as part of Anzac Day tradition

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:38pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Around 400 students and community members paid tribute to veterans with the laying flowers at graves on May 3 in what was one of the largest turnouts for the Anzac Day tradition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.