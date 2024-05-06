Griffith students' tribute to fallen as part of Anzac Day tradition

Around 400 students and community members paid tribute to veterans with the laying flowers at graves on May 3 in what was one of the largest turnouts for the Anzac Day tradition.
Most Griffith schools took part in the tribute, laying flowers on graves previously marked with commemorative crosses.
This year additional crosses were also arranged beneath the cemetery flagpole honouring those who did not have a marker given they had been buried overseas.
It's expected they will be on display until this Sunday, with organiser Marg Tucker saying they comprise of new names that were added to the Griffith cenotaph.
"With the Anzac Day service streamlined, I placed the new crosses under the flagpole at Memorial Park and then relocated them to the cemetery afterwards," she said.
"These names were added to the cenotaph because they met the criteria of having been born, lived in or enlisting in Griffith, and that they were killed in action.
"The youngest died at age 18 while the majority died in their 20s; I felt it was absolutely integral they be recognised," she said.
According to Mrs Tucker, she along with former Griffith RSL president Terry Walsh and Theo Bollen carried out much work to update the cenotaph plaque with the new names, which earned an Australia Day community service award.
"I hope people get a chance to have a look at the crosses display at cemetery before they are moved," she said.
Meanwhile she was impressed with the number of students who helped on the day and the interest they showed in the commemoration.
"It was a massive turnout - not the biggest but certainly close to it," Mrs Tucker said.
"The students are always very interested in the history of the veterans.
"I know one year a teacher was moved to tears when I relayed a story about a man who lived in a hut in the railway yards behind the RSL rooms.
"He used to walk up and down Banna Avenue with a lantern telling people stories about his time in WWII," she said.
She thanked those who assisted in making the day the success it was.
"A particular thank you to Debbie Honeychurch for her work and Megan and Kate Jackson for their endless support," she said.
"Thank you to the Exies who provided plenty of flowers and Rossies Foodworks who came to the rescue and supplied extra flowers at a discount when needed," she said.
"It really was a fantastic display and we were fortunate it didn't rain until afterwards," Mrs Tucker said.
