The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Barellan defend women's title, while claiming first men's silverware at ProTen Knockout

By Jamie Parsons
Updated May 6 2024 - 11:57am, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A wet Saturday morning set the stage for some classic wet weather football on a muddy Rankins Springs footy ground for the sixth Proten Cup Knockout.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.