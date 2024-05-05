Griffith East Public establishes cultural learning space, feedback sought

Ongoing beautification works to gardens and play spaces at the Griffith East Public School have included the addition of a cultural learning space.
The project is an ongoing collaboration between the school and community, with feedback now sought on plantings for the area.
So far sandstone seating and a presentation area have been completed, while ideas for future works include aboriginal artwork, and Wiradjuri language signage.
The endeavour came following consultation over how to better utilise spaces on the school grounds and principal Denis Murphy says it is all shaping up well.
"A couple of years ago we started working on a plan to redevelop the playground, the front and sides, particularly concentrating on under utilised areas," he said.
"The idea is to create a more diverse range of spaces and utilise what we already have in an effective way.
"We consulted with the P&C, our SRC, the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and other community members on ideas to establish this learning space which will be used to teach our students about Indigenous culture and histories," he said.
The space will be also used for a variety of purposes, such as presentations, outdoor classes and a lunch area.
"It's a project that will continue to be built on over time," Mr Murphy said.
"There's plenty of seating and we have a school band that could perform there for musical events.
"We have to thank the school community and our P&C who have contributed funds to the playground beautification across the school, which we are grateful for."
As part of the work on the gardens, another idea he hopes to see come to fruition includes plant signage that will incorporate an element of technology.
"We would like to include something like QR codes attached to signs so students can be redirected to a website providing information on the plant and how it has been used traditionally and today. We would love the students to be involved in creating this resource." Mr Murphy said.
"I think that would be a great learning endeavour, not just for current students but future ones as well."
Community members are invited to attend a meeting to provide guidance on what should be planted in the space.
It will be held tomorrow Tuesday May 7th from 3:30pm at the school.
