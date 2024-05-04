Dominant start from the Swans sets the tone in road victory

A dominant opening half guided Griffith to a comfortable 71-point win on the road over Narrandera.
The Swans kicked 11 goals to one throughout the opening half as they eventually went on to record a 19.10 (124) to 7.11 (53) victory over the Eagles.
It's the second consecutive win for the Swans after they defeated Leeton-Whitton a fortnight ago and Griffith coach Greg Dreyer said he was pleased with his side's performance.
"Yeah I'm very happy," Dreyer said.
"It's obviously our best performance so far even though it's only our third game, but it's the closest to four quarters that we've got today.
"Considering the conditions I thought we kicked quite well as well, so it was good."
The Swans stamped their authority on the game early kicking six goals to one in the opening term before continuing on in the second booting five unanswered majors.
Dreyer said getting a good start was a key focus heading to the game against the Eagles, so he was impressed they could execute that effectively.
"I think we kicked six in that first quarter and that was the emphasis leading into the game," he said.
"I feel Narrandera are in a better place this year, they seem to have a lot of locals back and a fair bit of support.
"They play with a lot of pride Narrandera, so we didn't want to give them any opportunity to get their tails up as then we would be on the back foot considering the conditions.
"A good start was very important and we managed that and then we kicked on in the second quarter as well, it was a good performance all round."
Dreyer revealed it was hard to pick any standout performers from their big win, however he credited the efforts of James Girdler, Cooper Kilpatrick, Kahlan Spencer, Riley Lucas and Mason Rosengreen.
Tom Powell and Spencer were among the goals for Griffith while Dreyer also mentioned that debutant Bede Kenny also hit the scoreboard in his first senior game.
The Swans currently sit at 2-1, however they now face a tough run of games which sees them play Turvey Park, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, Coolamon and Wagga Tigers over the next month.
Dreyer believed that consistency would be critical as his side looks to establish themselves as a finals contender over their coming stretch of games.
"We've got a block of about five or six games now," he said.
"It's a fairly good run of games, so our consistency is important.
"Obviously internally there's a few set up things we've got to work on and our skill level, but it's just building that teamwork that's probably the thing that we are chasing for the minute."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.