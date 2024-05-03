RAR hosts barbecue for Afghan refugees

Griffith's Rural Australians for Refugees group is keeping busy, with a number of events held recently and even more coming up.
The RAR chapter held a special barbecue for a group of Griffith's Afghan refugees in April, celebrating their arrival in Australia over a decade ago and uniting the community over traditional chicken kebabs and flatbreads.
Organiser Elizabeth Humphreys was thrilled with the turnout, and catching up with the refugee families who have since joined.
"It was a brilliant day for the barbecue and a good turnout. I didn't count, but I guess about 37 people," she said.
"It was a very happy gathering as many of the original cohort of Afghan men who arrived in Australia 11-14 years ago finally got their Australian citizenship in the past two years and most finally have their families here with them."
It wasn't all sunshine though, and Ms Humphreys said that it was still disappointing that many were still awaiting permanent residency.
Chairwoman of Griffith Rural Australians for Refugees Will Mead was also pleased with how it went, following a successful debut last year.
"After last year went so well, we just decided to keep it going," she said.
The group is currently planning their annual film screening for Refugee Week in June, and are hoping to hold special screenings within the schools to ensure young people can see the movie easily and cheaply.
"We're doing 'Cast from the Storm' - we picked it especially because it's something schoolkids could relate to. We're offering the DVD or a file so schools can show it, rather than asking people to spend time and money getting to the theatre," Ms Mead said.
Cast from the Storm tells the story of a group of teenage refugees who share their stories and connect through joining an after-school theatre group.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.