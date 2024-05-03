Fifth love story blossoms into marriage at Owen Toyota

Mr Daniel and Mrs Alana Panarello are the latest newlyweds to come out of Owen Toyota.
The couple's marriage last month makes the fifth romance to be produced from the Griffith dealership.
Mr Panarello says something certainly must be in the water.
"It's like Love Island," Mr Panarello laughed.
"It was just a case of the stars aligning; me and Alana just started talking not long after she started here in 2020 and it bloomed from there.
"Because of the environment of the workplace we're all very close.
"It's lovely that so many marriages and families have started because of our workplace," Mr Panarello said.
Coincidentally, De Bortoli Wines also played a key part in this story, with Daniel proposing to Alana at De Bortoli Rutherglen and the marriage itself happening at De Bortoli's Bilbul by chance.
"It's an interesting coincidence," he said.
"My in-laws were about to depart to Italy and I had a call from the jeweler to say the ring was ready to pick up.
"On the way to Melbourne to see my in-laws we made a quick decision to stop in Rutherglen as we had heard the serenity was beautiful. It was there I decided to propose. Talk about the perfect timing.
"From there, we got married at the amazing Emeri De Bortoli Garden in Bilbul which turned out to be perfect.
"After that we figured we had gone this far and headed to the De Bortoli site in the Yarra Valley for a mini honeymoon," he said.
"Since then we've found out there's another site we haven't visited yet and we'd like to go for our first anniversary."
In true dealership style, the wedding featured five Landcruiser 300s as the bridal cars.
Owen Toyota's Mark and Dean Owen flew home early from a trip to Japan to toast the occasion.
"Mark actually EMC'd the reception at the Bagtown," he said.
Mr and Mrs Panarello now have their sights set on Europe for their honeymoon next month.
"It'll be great. We both have Italian heritage so we're looking forward to seeing the places, tasting the food and trying the wine," he said.
"We'll be visiting many regions of Italy & then off to Spain and Croatia".
"The aim will be to do something of a slow tempo; see different places we haven't seen before and soak up the culture," he said
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.