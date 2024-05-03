Work on reservoir mural to begin at Pioneer Park

Griffith City Council Council has launched a number of refurbishment and renovation works across the city, including revamping Memorial Gardens and painting a mural on the water reservoir across from Pioneer Park.
While the mural is set to be painted in September, the reservoir must be upgraded in the near future, being sandblasted and repainted in order to get it ready before artist Heesco sets to work on his mural.
The reservoir has been taken offline in order to ensure that the process won't impact Griffith's drinking water in the meantime.
Mayor Doug Curran said he was pleased to see the work begin after a delay.
"This process to have the mural painted has taken a little longer than we first anticipated, but I am thrilled that we are now preparing the surface so that Heesco will be able to create a really impactful piece of artwork." he said.
"The addition of the reservoir mural will enhance our existing street art and help boost tourism."
Workers are also set to begin rejuvenating Memorial Gardens on May 8, with an aim of being completed by the end of October.
The renovations will include installing more native plants across the park, along with extra pathways to stop people stepping through the garden beds.
Chairman of the Memorial Gardens Embellishment Committee, Councillor Laurie Testoni said that he was excited to see work start.
"After months of meticulous planning and collaboration, we are excited to announce that the enhancement works will soon be underway ... With a limited budget we hope to add more colour by upgrading plants within the park," he said.
"We are confident that these improvements will enhance Memorial Gardens and look forward to seeing the end result."
Griffith City Council will hold an extra meeting on May 7 to discuss the rehoming of the Lake Wyangan animals following a rescission motion from councillors Dino Zappacosta, Anne Napoli and Christine Stead.
