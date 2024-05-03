The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Work on reservoir mural to begin at Pioneer Park

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Griffith City Council Council has launched a number of refurbishment and renovation works across the city, including revamping Memorial Gardens and painting a mural on the water reservoir across from Pioneer Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.