Griffith Red Shield Appeal calls for volunteers ahead of 60th year

With the Salvation Army gearing to celebrate 60 years of the Red Shield Appeal, more volunteers are needed to assist with this years Griffith endeavour.
"We could always do with more people to help with the collecting - we have seven spots we will be this year," Griffith Salvation Army Major Lyn Cathcart said.
"If we can get 50 volunteers that will cover us so we need between 10 and 15 more."
Last year $11,000 was raised - just above what was hoped and up from the year previous to that.
"It would be great to have a good slew of donations in the spirit of our 60th," Major Cathcart said.
"We did very well last year and I would like to see a similar response."
The monies went towards securing eight lockers for those experiencing displacement to store their belongings.
This years fundraising project hasn't yet been determined but Major Cathcart said she would like to obtain eight more lockers.
"That's dependent on the demand of the ones we have at the moment which hasn't been all that high," she said.
"If we can get more people using those we can start looking at getting more."
Griffith Soroptomists and both the Griffith and Yenda Rotary are on board for the cause, with buckets to be located at Bunnings and most major supermarkets in the city.
They will also be available at The Salvation Army store on Banna Avenue.
"Eftpos donations can also be made this year," Major Cathcart said.
While the Appeal's door-knock isn't overly emphasised due to limited volunteers, they are welcome to do that as well and should get in touch if they are interested.
"What I will say to residents is to ensure that anyone who knocks on your door saying they are from the Salvation Army should ensure they are legitimate," she said.
"That can be done by asking to see their Authorisation Card which all volunteers will have.
"Sadly scams are becoming all the more prominent in this day and age," Major Cathcart said.
With cost of living woes continuing, Major Cathcart says every donation will be greatly valued and appreciated.
"Majority of funds will go back to services for the community," she said.
Meanwhile, the donation of items to the church are always in need as demand for food, clothes and other essentials continues.
"Our food pantry is more popular than ever before - largely because more people know about it now - and there's always demand for blankets and warm clothes in the colder months," she said.
"I foresee that will only increase; winter hasn't started yet."
Griffith's Red Shield Appeal will be held on May 25 and 26.
Those interested in volunteering can call the church on (02) 6964 3388 or visit at 103 Binya Street.
