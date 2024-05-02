New casual club for writers of all kinds

Griffith Writers Ink is getting up on its feet, as a social club for writers of all kinds - with an explicit aim of encouraging all to engage with the joy of reading and writing with no limits on creativity.
The group hopes to be a casual, fun and welcoming place for writers around town to connect, share, motivate and inspire each other.
Cynthia Piromalli has taken it upon herself to start up the group after the closure of the Griffith FAW, and an absence of writing or many artistic groups in the town.
"There's been a really good response. Writing is something you do in your spare time, it's a very solitary activity - so I wanted to bring people together to help give each other enthusiasm," she said.
"I used to write poetry as a teenager, and it's the kind of group I would have loved back then. My aim in the short term is to just catch up once a month for an hour or two whether it's setting time aside to write together - or just socialising and chatting."
Ms Piromalli emphasised that there wouldn't be any pressure to commit or membership fees, in an effort to ensure anyone can come and write - whether songwriter, novelist, playwright or poet.
"This isn't a football team, people can come and go as they wish and there's no skill requirement. The great thing about writing is that you can do it wherever," she said.
"I want to get all the people who like writing to come out of the woodwork, I think there's a lot of people hiding away and reinventing the wheel."
The group will first meet on Saturday, May 18 at Griffith City Library. More information on the group is available on the Griffith Writers Ink facebook page.
