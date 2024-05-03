Riverina Field Days just a week away

The Riverina Field Days are a week away, promising two days packed full of agricultural innovation, entertainment and hopefully sunshine.
The event regularly draws thousands to the Griffith Showgrounds for a big weekend, as exhibitors set up to showcase the latest and greatest in agricultural innovation.
Plenty of exhibitors have lined up to showcase their offerings and developments at the annual fair, with over 200 securing their spots and plenty of new arrivals keen to participate in the massive weekend.
"It's truly fantastic to see so many returning exhibitors and a surge of interest from new participants. We're overwhelmed by the support from exhibitors," said event co-ordinator Jason Torresan.
Providing the entertainment over the two days will be a Kelpie show, cooking demonstrations and the classic snake and reptile show from Snake Tails - along with plenty of entertainment on the main stage from Melissa's Dance Studio, Shannon's Dance Studio and Di Salvatore Dance Academy.
There'll even be a small ice-skating rink set up for those wanting to strap on their skates and go for a spin.
Mr Torresan added that while the focus is on agriculture and farming machinery, the Field Days has broadened its scope over the years.
"Combining new attractions, entertainment, kids entertainment, variety of food options, and demonstrations ensures a well-rounded experience suitable for all ages," he said.
"We want to emphasise that the Riverina Field Days is open to all types of businesses large and micro, not just those in agriculture."
The Riverina Field Days will be at the Griffith Showgrounds on May 10 and 11. More information is available at riverinafielddays.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.