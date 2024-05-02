The Area News
The Area News
Selection process begins as grassroots group eyes independent candidate

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
May 2 2024 - 3:14pm
Clockwise from top left: Sharon Potocnik, Beth Sainty-Gale, Gemma Purcell, Krista Schade and Cate Melville were the working group members behind Voices of Farrer.
An emerging grassroots group has started its official search for an independent candidate to contest Farrer at next year's federal election.

