Raising awareness of motor neurone disease

Winter is approaching, but it's not dissuading those who are participating in Australia's biggest motor neurone disease fundraiser - the Big Freeze.
Mitch Goddard is participating for the first time this year in a freeze, in honour of a close family member who died from the devastating disease ten years ago.
"By technicality, he was my cousin but we grew up as brothers - he was diagnosed at 21 years old, and by 27 - he was gone," Mr Goddard said.
"You see someone go from being a very healthy person and a superhero, and you watch them just deteriorate away and become reliant on the people around them."
Out in Jerilderie, Mr Goddard will be participating in an annual golf day fundraiser - being dunked in a freezing bucket of water as a simulation of how it feels to have motor neurone disease.
He said that while the cold water would certainly be unpleasant, he was looking forward to raising awareness as well as money for research and support services.
"The cold water will be a bit of a shock to the system, but I don't mind. Any money raised will be fantastic and my aim is to just raise a bit more awareness and honour his memory," he said.
"I think he'd take the piss out of me for it a bit, but he'd appreciate it."
Details and donation options for Mr Goddard's fundraiser are available at mnd.org.au/my-fundraising/2186.
I am looking forward to it, but the whole lead-up and discussing it in more depth has been a big triggering
