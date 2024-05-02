The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property

Readers share frustrations about customer service

Jackie Meyers
By Jackie Meyers
May 2 2024 - 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Readers share frustrations about customer service
Readers share frustrations about customer service

Do you often wonder "is it just me?" Well if it is customer service - or lack thereof - that has you asking this question then the answer is "no". No it is not just you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Meyers

Jackie Meyers

Editor

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.