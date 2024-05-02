Readers share frustrations about customer service

Two Christmases ago, we bought a leg of ham at one of the national supermarkets...it was infested with maggots. What a surprise to our family and a guest when it was carved at the table! We wrapped it up securely, put in a sealed container in the still-overcrowded refrigerator, and returned it to the supermarket the day after Boxing Day. We were courteously and sympathetically received by the third higher level person on duty (the "pass the parcel" activity by the first two employees we encountered was worthy of selection to a Rugby team), but this acting deputy store manager took our concern responsibly, arranged an on the spot refund, and a few days later, an apology by email on behalf of the supermarket. But there it stopped - no reference to the NSW Food Authority, no investigation of the chain of supply.