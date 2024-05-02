Griffith eighth in top ten most affordable NSW regional cities

Griffith has been listed as one of the top 10 most affordable regional cities in the state.
PropTrack has listed Griffith as eighth in the top 10, ahead of Tamworth and Dubbo and behind Inverell and the Upper Murray.
According to the real estate appraiser, the average median cost of a house is $450,000 in comparison to $470,000 in Tamworth and $490,000 in Dubbo.
Broken Hill and the far west took the top spot with the median house price at $190,000.
In addition, data from PRD real estate's top 10 affordable regional areas 2024 report has also painted a positive picture of the city.
According to the report, median property price growth in the area over the past 10 years to 2023 saw a 71 per cent increase for land and a 104.2 per cent increase in median house price growth.
It states Griffith property sales peaked in 2021, creating an under supply of houses and land which made a buffer against successive cash rate hikes.
As a result, in the 12 months to 2023 median house and land prices grew by 2.1 per cent and 65.3 per cent respectively.
Unit median prices also saw a -4.5 per cent softening, creating a more affordable market for first time buyers.
The report also notes a total of $258.7 million in project developments commence this year, with 20 units, five townhouses, 160 dwellings, and 642 lots planned.
However, it warns prices could be driven upwards with not enough new stand-alone dwellings to satisfy demand.
Soul Property Agents' Nathan Thomas said Griffith's position as one of the most affordable regional cities in the state could mean the city is inline for a surge in growth.
"The statistic surprised me when I compare it to buyers sentiment as the overall feeling is property is extremely expensive," Mr Thomas said.
"But the stat gives a broader view.
"I view the data as evidence of how lucky we are here - the lifestyle is incredible and to know it's affordable - especially for younger buyers - creates a lot of confidence.
"It's surprising though as there is a lack of housing which I think has kept a dampener on prices," he said.
"We don't have a huge influx of new people here but what does excite me is the data indicates Griffith could be in line for a significant surge," Mr Thomas said.
He believes it makes renting an interesting anomaly in comparison.
"From an affordability point of view it makes buying a good option, however circumstances don't always mean people want to buy," Mr Thomas said.
"Taxes, holding costs are all factors and Griffith also has a high transient population," Mr Thomas said.
"The other trend which seems to be occurring predominately with Generation Z is, because it's so expensive to enter the purchase market, many are rent-vesting. They are becoming the larger generation of investors.
"What that means is they will buy a home as an investment and rent the home they live in, leveraging government and tax incentives within a growing rental market.
"I've seen the trend occurring over the past decade and I'd say it's more common than ever," Mr Thomas said.
