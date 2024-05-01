Rust and Dust rally back on track for 2024

The annual 'Rust and Dust' outback rally is back for another go around the track later this year, after an 18-month break from last year's trek across the dirt and roads of the Riverina and beyond.
The Outback Rally takes off from Hay every year, touring around Western NSW in a massive co-ordinated effort to raise money for medical charities around the region and across the state - as well as providing drivers with a chance to cut loose and socialise.
Organiser Shane McGufficke said that he was excited to bring back the annual derby for 2024, and was keen to visit some new regional towns - as well as bring in some new faces.
"We're excited, we've had a bit of a break so we're hoping to get things up and going again ... We're hoping to get around 40 cars, that will be around 120 people with a support crew," he said.
"The main purpose is a fundraiser for health related charities like Can Assist, Cancer Council, Angel Flight and the Hay Community Health Trust. That's the main priority, our second priority is to have a bit of fun with like-minded people going for a drive."
The rally usually raises around $140,000 for the health organisations, not including the money that the drivers try and put back into the rural and remote towns that put them up for the night.
Mr McGufficke said that the route hadn't been settled just yet, but were sure to take them around Western NSW - with some regular towns and all-new locations on the agenda.
"We try to go to different places a bit - but we're always leaving from the same spot ... we've been up as far as Hungerford and Hermidale."
More information on the rally is available at their facebook page.
