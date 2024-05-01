'A comprehensive guide': dementia author, nurse praised for invaluable talk

An invaluable opportunity to learn hands-on tips for caring for those with dementia brought 30 to the Griffith City Library for an author talk on May 1.
Author and registered nurse Isabel Baker explored the topic in detail, delivering advice to those caring for dementia sufferers and providing copies of her book, A to Z of Dementia Care.
Mrs Baker has worked in the field for 35 years, 20 of which have been spent teaching students and professionals.
Questions and comments ranged from working with aggressive or emotional sufferers, implementing routines, putting people at ease and interpreting their point of view.
"I gave a history of dementia and how care around it has evolved, the different aspects of the disease, and how sufferers and carers are affected," Ms Baker said.
"Many of the questions and comments I've come across before and are included in the book which I hope gives both those in the workforce and family caterers guidance.
"One of the big things I try to point out is that there is always a reason for certain behaviours of sufferers, including environmental and contextual matters," she said.
Ms Baker believes there has never been a more important time to learn about the disease.
"Recently I came across Australian Institute of Health and Welfare statistics showing most people don't understand dementia and are afraid of it happening to them," Ms Baker said.
"But if they did understand it and knew what the risk factors were, they could mitigate against it.
"In the same way, the more you understand what is happening to a person with dementia, the easier it is to provide care which could be needed in any situation."
She said she was prompted by students and those in nursing to write the book.
"I had so many stories and tips that I was being asked to note them down," Ms Baker said.
"Much of the book was written in a Zoom writers group during the pandemic.
"I'm always eager to address audiences and those wanting to know more about the topic.
"The reception in Griffith was fantastic and I'm so glad to have seen so many come out to share their experiences"
Griffith Aged Support Service support worker Yvette Pastro was extremely pleased with the result of Ms Bakers visit.
"The main thing I took away was the need to remember that sufferers are still people and should be treated as such," Ms Pastro said.
"She is such a wonderfully comprehensive guide and I hope to see her speak at nursing homes and the like in our area in future," Ms Pastrow said.
A to Z of Dementia Care is available on Amazon, at the Griffith City Library and can also be purchased directly from Ms Baker on 0411 719 350.
