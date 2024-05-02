Breaking myths and providing support Advertising Feature

Coping with a diagnosis of prostate cancer can be tough.

The Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group is here to help. They are encouraging men to come and have a chat.

They aim to demystify the myths and support men who are going through prostate cancer. They are also raising awareness to encourage men to get checked sooner rather than later.

The Griffith group is the first prostate cancer support service in Australia to have its own office space. The space has plenty of resources to help recently diagnosed patients understand the medical side of things.

The office can be found at the corner of Kooyoo and Yambil Street and is open from 10.00am every Wednesday.

Group chairman Colin Beaton and publicity officer Barry Maples said that many men don't want to talk, but they are here to listen if they do.

"Come in and have a cuppa," said Colin. "We've got pamphlets about prostate cancer and hormone treatments. There is also information for the LGBTQIA+ community."

The group also meets at the Southside Leagues Club on the third Thursday of each month at 7.00pm.

You can find plenty of camaraderie in the group, people who share your experiences and will understand what you are going through.

They have regular guest speakers from medical experts and service groups.

The meeting lasts about 30 minutes, and there is a light supper afterwards.

"We offer companionship and someone to talk to," said Colin. "We don't just talk about prostate cancer itself, but also the side-effects, including incontinence, how it impacts intimacy and your sexual relationship. There are emotional effects after having a diagnosis, such as when you can't perform and what that does to a man's ego."

Confidentiality at these meetings is paramount.

"What is said in the group stays in the group," said Colin.

All the men on the committee have experienced prostate cancer, and every case is different.

Colin underwent radical prostatectomy surgery to remove the entire prostate gland and surrounding lymph nodes.

"I didn't have to experience chemotherapy, but there are plenty of men in the group that will understand.

"We've recently had a guy who underwent a radical prostatectomy six weeks ago and will call me on the telephone to ask "Is this normal? Is that normal?" and I've been able to reassure him.

"Part of my therapy is talking about it; when I was diagnosed, I thought I was the only man in the boat, and poor bugger me, what have I done to deserve this."

"We're rather proud of our group and their involvement in the community," said Colin.



"In the Riverina region, diagnoses of stage one prostate cancer are higher than the national average, but stage three and four are lower.