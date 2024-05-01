Murrumbidgee Council abandons rural waste collection proposal

Murrumbidgee Council has shelved a proposal for rural waste collection following the results of a survey.
It was noted only 334 responses to just over 1000 requests was received, indicating the cost to roll out the service would be too high.
Results of rural landholders in the area revealed around 354 farmhouses are currently in use.
It was noted the original estimated cost per year was $174,000 but both capital and operational cost increases meant it would be closer to $205,000 - or $581 per service.
Originally it was predicted to cost a maximum of $495 per year if provided fortnightly using 240 litre bins, or $320 per year if provided monthly using 360 litre bins.
"While we are very enthusiastic to improve waste management practices across the whole council area, the cost of providing the service is too high at this stage," Murrumbidgee Council mayor Ruth McRae said.
It's hoped the idea will be revisited in future and other possibilities will be explored in the meantime.
Those include potentially expanding council's landfill strategy to offer more transfer stations at select locations in the rural community.
However it would involve attaching a waste levy to all rural properties to fund the service.
"Rural waste collection is one of a suite of improvements the council is implementing to manage waste," Cr McRae said.
"This includes the introduction of organics collection across the council area and recycling collection for Jerilderie residents, both of which commenced in July last year," Cr McRae said.
During Murrumbidgee Council's April meeting, general manager John Scarce's report touched further on the survey results.
Some 15 responses indicated they did not want the service, 112 were without residences and 55 stated they did not want a wheeled bin service.
The cost of the service was a predominate topic from the fore when it was first raised in July last year.
It included a concern ratepayers would still be charged even if they didn't use the service.
"What about the rural properties that may have a house but no one living there," councillor Robert Black said in the meeting.
General manager John Scarce concurred.
"Essentially, if you are doing 1400 kilometres and only picking up half the bins, that 1400 has to be paid by half of those properties which makes it a lot more expensive," Mr Scarce said.
Cr McRae said input from the survey was invaluable and thanked community members who participated.
