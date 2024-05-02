Coping with a diagnosis of prostate cancer can be tough.
The Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group is here to help. They are encouraging men to come and have a chat.
They aim to demystify the myths and support men who are going through prostate cancer. They are also raising awareness to encourage men to get checked sooner rather than later.
The Griffith group is the first prostate cancer support service in Australia to have its own office space. The space has plenty of resources to help recently diagnosed patients understand the medical side of things.
The office can be found at the corner of Kooyoo and Yambil Street and is open from 10.00am every Wednesday.
Group chairman Colin Beaton and publicity officer Barry Maples said that many men don't want to talk, but they are here to listen if they do.
"Come in and have a cuppa," said Colin. "We've got pamphlets about prostate cancer and hormone treatments. There is also information for the LGBTQIA+ community."
The group also meets at the Southside Leagues Club on the third Thursday of each month at 7.00pm.
You can find plenty of camaraderie in the group, people who share your experiences and will understand what you are going through.
They have regular guest speakers from medical experts and service groups.
The meeting lasts about 30 minutes, and there is a light supper afterwards.
"We offer companionship and someone to talk to," said Colin. "We don't just talk about prostate cancer itself, but also the side-effects, including incontinence, how it impacts intimacy and your sexual relationship. There are emotional effects after having a diagnosis, such as when you can't perform and what that does to a man's ego."
Confidentiality at these meetings is paramount.
"What is said in the group stays in the group," said Colin.
All the men on the committee have experienced prostate cancer, and every case is different.
Colin underwent radical prostatectomy surgery to remove the entire prostate gland and surrounding lymph nodes.
"I didn't have to experience chemotherapy, but there are plenty of men in the group that will understand.
"We've recently had a guy who underwent a radical prostatectomy six weeks ago and will call me on the telephone to ask "Is this normal? Is that normal?" and I've been able to reassure him.
"Part of my therapy is talking about it; when I was diagnosed, I thought I was the only man in the boat, and poor bugger me, what have I done to deserve this."
"We're rather proud of our group and their involvement in the community," said Colin.
"In the Riverina region, diagnoses of stage one prostate cancer are higher than the national average, but stage three and four are lower.
"The prognosis for Stage 1 is good, which means people are getting tested earlier when it can be treated."
PROSTATE cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in men in Australia. One in six men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer by the age of 85.
However, if caught early, the survival rate is high.
"Prostate cancer is one of the biggest killers in Australia," said "We're here to get the word out," said Barry Maples, publicity officer for The Griffith Prostate Cancer Support Group.
Early stages of prostate cancer can be picked up with a simple blood test.
Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) is a protein produced by normal and malignant cells of the prostate gland. The PSA test measures the level of PSA in the blood.
A PSA above the typical range may be a sign of prostate cancer.
"We have created a personal PSA tracker, it's business-card size where men can keep a record of the PSA levels. If you notice it's gone up, it's a red flag," said Colin Beaton.
"When you go to the doctor for a medical, ask your doctor for a PSA test."
"If you have a family history, it increases your chances of getting prostate cancer," said Barry. "Although your risk of prostate cancer increases as you get older, the average age of men getting the disease is getting younger."
According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA), it is vital to spot the symptoms and take action. Their advice includes:
The PCFA provide a prostate cancer specialist telenursing service on 1800 22 00 99. You can also find useful information at pcfa.org.au.
Earlier this year, King Charles III underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate and was diagnosed with a form of cancer. While the type of cancer has not been revealed, it is expected to drive an increase in men having their prostate checked.
"If it can happen to the King, it can happen to anyone," said Colin. "It's raised awareness, and a lot more people are going for tests."