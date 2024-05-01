The Area News
Roads lead to the Springs as the ProTen knockout takes centre stage

By Jamie Parsons
Updated May 1 2024 - 5:14pm, first published 11:21am
Rankins Springs becomes the last ProTen side to host the annual knockout on Saturday. The Rankins Springs Sport & Recreation Ground has recently undergone renovations on their dressing sheds and toilets, extending to include new showers and toilet stalls and will be (just) finished in time for game day.

