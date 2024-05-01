The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Griffith players asked for an injury fund this season, it's already in action

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated May 1 2024 - 2:36pm, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Blacks Rugby Club opened a player injury fund following player requests before the season began. Picture by Madeline Begley
Griffith Blacks Rugby Club opened a player injury fund following player requests before the season began. Picture by Madeline Begley

When players are injured on field, club communities are quick to rally behind their wounded, but one club decided to be on the front foot this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.