Griffith players asked for an injury fund this season, it's already in action

When players are injured on field, club communities are quick to rally behind their wounded, but one club decided to be on the front foot this season.
Following a recommendation from their playing group before the season began, Griffith Blacks Rugby Club opened their player injury fund.
It's an initiative that has already begun to pay off, literally.
A devastating weekend on the field left two club members with serious injuries, and the club community has mobilised.
Secretary Zoi O'Neil said the suggestion for a club injury fund was unanimously supported.
"This is a new initiative, the players themselves actually called upon the committee to bring it together," O'Neil said.
"The players around the club do all of the fundraising for it themselves, they do lots of different things like meat raffles and collect bottles and cans from events, that kind of things, just to have a bit of money there so that when people get hurt, we can try and support them in any way we can."
On-field injuries have a much greater impact than just potentially ending a player's season.
Serious injury may prevent an individual from working or result in them requiring additional caring support, which may impact other's financial situations also.
Every player that takes the field has to be registered, and therefore is covered by Rugby Australia insurance.
But that only covers so much.
O'Neil said the fund aims to help cover any gaps for players treatment and support their families while they may not be able to work.
By self-administering the fund, waiting periods are also avoided.
"These things aren't immediate," she said.
"There's a lot involved [in getting insurance payments] and families aren't covered by that insurance either.
"We like to be able to support the family so that they can support the people that are hurt too, because obviously insurance covers the person themselves and that's amazing, we're very grateful for the insurance, but we think that it's we call ourselves a family, we like to be able to support every member of that family.
"The fund helps us to be able to do that."
Since sharing through their social feeds this weekend about the players in need, the club has seen an influx of contributions to the fund.
Ploughing through three 100 club raffles in as many days in addition to their regular fundraising, the town has thrown its support behind the Blacks.
O'Neil said that the club is proud and grateful for the support of their community.
"We are so proud of it, we've had such an amazing response," she said.
"Even people sending us messages with thoughts and prayers and kind words, it's all incredibly, they've all been shared with the players that have been hurt and they really appreciate that support not only from the club but from the wider Griffith community."
Injured players funds or gofundme pages have become common practice for local clubs following major injuries, however many elite codes have ongoing funds.
Both the NRL and AFL have injured players funds to support players who are forced out of the game due to injury.
At a lower level, the WA Football Commission announced intentions to establish a state-based injury fund in 2023.
Information on how to support Griffith's Meli Loganmoice and Tepaeru Mataora can be found on the club's socials.
