The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

First road trip double header nets positives for Murrumbidgee Mavs

May 1 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks are continuing to find their feet in the Waratah Women's State League basketball competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.