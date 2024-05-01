First road trip double header nets positives for Murrumbidgee Mavs

The Murrumbidgee Mavericks are continuing to find their feet in the Waratah Women's State League basketball competition.
The side, which features players from Leeton, Griffith, Narrandera and West Wyalong, headed off on their first road trip of the season last weekend.
The Mavericks returned winless from the tough double header in the Hunter Valley, but there were many positives to come from the two matches.
First up on last Saturday evening for the Mavericks was the Newcastle Falcons.
Both teams were seemingly evenly matched, but the Mavs were their own worst enemy, with a shooting percentage of 15 per cent the main factor in a 35-56 defeat.
For Murrumbidgee, Amelia Irvin was a standout scoring 12 points to go alongside 14 rebounds and three assists, while Maddy Kennedy (five points) and Maddy Routley (nine rebounds, four assists and five steals) were also prominent.
Sunday's fixture had a significant improvement on the offensive end of the floor against the highly-fancied Maitland Mustangs.
The Mavs shot the ball at 60 per cent efficiency throughout the first quarter to lead 26-16 at the first break.
They continued in that vein in the second period to be deadlocked with the Mustangs at half-time.
A second-half fade consigned the visitors to a 55-78 loss, but coach Josh Clyne will have gained many positives from a strong performance against one of the title fancies.
Routley lit up the game with 13, first quarter points before finishing with an impressive all round game of 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
She was ably supported on the scoresheet by Irvin (eight points, six rebounds), Emily Clyne (eight points, two rebounds) and Kennedy (seven points, two assists and a steal).
The Murrumbidgee Mavericks will have a break from the court this weekend before another road trip double header next weekend, this time to the Central Coast to take on the Coffs Harbour Suns and Lismore Storm.
