New Seventh Day Adventist Church approved for Coleambally

A development application for the construction of a new place of worship in Coleambally has been approved.
The outlet will be built at 21-23 Curlew Crescent and the application was lodged by the Seventh Day Adventist Reform Movement.
Estimated to cost $900,000 to build, the structure will comprise of a total floor area of 359m2 and will contain a 90 seat church sanctuary and altar, a kitchen, dining room, classrooms and other amenities.
A 22 space car park will also be built, including four disabled parking spaces.
In addition to worship, it will be used for religious teaching and leadership meetings.
The proposal was advertised for 28 days which attracted two submissions raising concerns over potential diminished resale value for surrounding properties, traffic and noise and assurances council would maintain roadwork infrastructure in the vicinity.
Clearsky Environmental responded by pointing out places of worship are commonly placed in residential areas and generally don't have repercussions on property values.
Meanwhile it also stated a limited number of services would be unlikely to adversely impact adjoining neighbours.
The church will provide a regular weekly service, incorporating bible study and youth groups on Saturday, operating from 10am to 4pm, and will also provide a midweek prayer group meeting on Wednesdays from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Paul Chapman said it's hoped the new building will be constructed in 14 months in what will be a much needed change after having utilised another outlet for many years.
"We're currently meeting at the Uniting Church Hall on Saturday's for which we are very grateful, but we are thrilled that we will be able to have our own outlet," pastor Chapman said.
"We're also very happy about the development application approval and trust the chapel, once complete, will be a benefit to the local community, particularly younger families in the area."
The church was approved subject to council conditions.
