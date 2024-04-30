Man charged after crashing through bushes into drive-thru

A craving for fried chicken saw a man get charged with high-range drink-driving after going directly over a concrete divider in the KFC 'drive-thru' on April 28.
A 66-year-old man was arrested and charged on Sunday after drastically misunderstanding the drive-thru, driving straight over a concrete divider between the carpark and drive-thru at the restaurant.
The car crushed a number of plants before coming to a stop in the drive-thru lane. Police attended shortly afterwards and breath-tested the driver, which returned a high positive result for alcohol.
The man was taken to Griffith Police Station and charged with drink-driving.
Anyone with information on any incident or dangerous driving is encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station at 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.
Besides that incident, a spokesperson for the Griffith Police Station extended their thanks to the community for a quiet Anzac Day weekend on the roads and in the clubs around town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.