The Area News
The Area News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Yenda a hidden gem': hundreds attend NSW State Metal Detecting Championships

Allan Wilson
By Allan Wilson
April 30 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some 450 avid prospectors turned out for the NSW State Metal Detecting Championships in Yenda at the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allan Wilson

Allan Wilson

Journalist

Journalist with previous experience working for mastheads in Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Local to the area. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.