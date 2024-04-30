Liftek bringing much-needed training to Griffith

Liftek has proudly launched a number of new training courses sorely needed in Griffith, eliminating a need for construction or high-risk workers to travel to Wagga for a full week in order to get qualified.
The Liftek training centre on Collier Street is offering a range of dogging and rigging courses that have never been on offer in Griffith before - prompting a need to bring in outside contractors for local construction jobs or send workers to Wagga for a week.
Training manager Jamie DePaoli said that it was a long time coming, and had already proven popular.
"We've put a substantial amount of money into setting this up. It's one of the biggest training centres in NSW, it's quite a good shed," he said.
"We can now match whatever is available in Wagga - people don't have to travel so far ... People are upskilling themselves with a dogman's ticket - that's your base ticket to do construction or mining shutdown work that was previously only done in Wagga."
He added that while the courses had been flat-out, most signing up were local workers looking to upskill without the hassle of traveling to Wagga.
They're also now offering crane operator licenses, and a range of other high-risk work licenses - with an eye on reducing the number of external contractors needed for construction and high-risk work around the area.
"We just don't have the workforce in Griffith ... this way, you're not paying for travel and accomodation, and an away-from-home allowance," Mr DePaoli said.
More information on the available courses is available at liftektraining.com.au or by contacting the training centre at admin@liftektraining.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.