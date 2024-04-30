Trio lucky to be alive following roll-over at Darlington Point

Several people have escaped serious injury after a car roll-over at the weekend.
Police say around 11.20am on April 27, a P-plater was driving a Toyota Corolla south on the Kidman Way in Darlington Point with passengers when the crash occurred.
According to officers, the 19-year-old female driver lost control of the vehicle where it veered into a grass embankment, flipped several times and hit a tree.
Witnesses helped the trio from the car and the two passengers received medical treatment for minor injuries.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Meanwhile, officers are also investigating several car fires in Griffith, one which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning and another early Monday morning.
Just after midnight on April 29, emergency services were called to Wyvern Crescent following reports of a Holden CRV engulfed in flames.
Six firefighters attended the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze in around 10 minutes, with no injuries reported.
Police believe the vehicle was stolen during an aggregated break and enter at a Coolah Street address around 11.17pm.
Meanwhile, officers also allege a car found alight on Saturday was also stolen.
Emergency services attended the incident at Evanside Parade around 4.20am on April 27, with seven firefighters extinguishing the fire.
Police believe the vehicle was taken from an Ortella Street address.
Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is urged to contact Griffith Police on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
