Anson's dreams of top 10 finished crushed in race four of the winter competition

Early during race 4 of the Winter competition I thought there was a chance that I might make it to the podium, if not at least the top five in the long course.
In my favour was the Hills Italian community AWOL as they prepared themselves for Narrandera's Sunday Town2Beach.
Checking the handicaps there were 7 walkers, easy to overtake, and six runners with handicaps lower than mine, maybe a chance I could peg them.
It started well, John Johns missed his start, and I was able to peg him before we rounded the water tower. One down and five runners to go.
Coming up fire trail 4 I exchanged pleasantries with Di Keenan then left her behind. Four to go. As I rounded the corner of fire trail 4, I could see Nicole Dehnert walking.
This lifted my spirits until she engaged top gear and that was the last I saw of her. In front of me were Dehnert, Gary Workman, Rita Fascianelli and John Dodd, they were not in my field of vision but maybe I could catch them going up Dom's Dilemma.
My chances of a podium position were fading but I was still hanging out for a top 5 placing.
Things took a turn for the worst as I approached Dom's Dilemma, fresh after two weeks school holidays Simon Barnhill shot past me and went on to claim 2nd place (27m19s), turns out once in top gear there was no stopping Nicole Dehnert (39m17s) she was on the podium again.
Still no sight of Rita or Gary. I should have realized; Rita is running well and there was no chance of catching her.
She overtook Gary and never looked back securing 1st place with a net time (40m17s). Rita has been on the podium for her last three runs and is only 5 points behind competition leader Nicole Dehnert.
I was hoping Richard King was suffering jet lag having returned from England but no he whizzed past me and claimed 4th place (31m17s) on his maiden Hill run.
A string of others managed Dom's better than me. Tony Gullo (29m44s), Digby Jones (30m50s), Mark Andreazza (26m06s) posted the fastest time, he caught up to Gary Workman and they shared 7th place, Adrian Baird (33m26s) and John Keenan (32m16s) finished in the top 10.
Into the home straight and Gary Andreazza who had been following me fly's past only to do his calf muscle, so I passed him limping back.
I spotted John Dodd as we were rounding the water tower, time to sprint, I managed 11th and John was 12th.
In the short course Callum Vecchio was the last to leave and the first to finish with a net time of 13m25s. Antonio DeMarco (14m23s) was second then the first female Ashley Pianca (19m02s) followed by Lauren Carnell (24m21s) and in 5th place Tom MacKerras (21m25s).
The Feral's meet at the green water tower opposite pioneer park for a 4:30pm start. Some people chose to run, and others enjoy a walk and a chat, either way all are welcome to join us.
