'A check could save your life': MHERV van coming to Griffith

A life-saving health service will visit Griffith next month, offering free checks of blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar levels and more.
Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti are facilitating the MHERV van visit, aimed specifically at looking after men's health and well-being.
"We're very happy to have it visit as we're sure it will save lives," Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti foundation director Vicki Stonestreet said.
"This is a free service with no appointments needed which is especially important with the cost of living and people's busy lives.
"We hope to see many people - both men and women - take the time to get a check up," she said.
It is estimated over 450 lives have been saved due to the free basic health checks from MHERV since its inception.
MHERV (Men's Health Education Rural Van) sees some 3500 patients each year, with around 40 per cent requiring a check up with their GP.
Project leader Adrian Payne said check-ups are important as many leading causes of heart attack and stroke pose no symptoms in the lead up.
"This project began as a problem was identified that blokes in the bush are generally reluctant to see a doctor, not just because of the cost factor but the wait times for an appointment," Mr Payne said.
"Unfortunately high blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes are leading contributors to heart attack and stroke, but there are barely any symptoms or warning signs of an impending event.
"Without a test you simply don't know you are on the brink, which is why some 42,000 people die in Australia of treatable conditions," he said.
"There are generally three categories we come across. The first is that their levels are ok and they should consult with their doctor.
"The second is that we find a medical pointer indicating an issue they should get looked at.
"The third is where we've found blood pressure is through the roof, they aren't aware of it and if they don't seek attention there's no telling what will happen. Those are the ones that really count."
With the service having spent years visiting rural and regional areas, Mr Payne is glad to have seen the uptake increase over time.
"We can never predict how many people we might see in a day but generally its above 50 which is more than what a GP would typically see in a day," Mr Payne said.
"We're very grateful to the community clubs who organise our visits.
"There's a network of well over 100 clubs we visit each year, including Rotary, the Lions Club, the Men's Shed and more.
"It's a big exercise in arranging somewhere to park the van and provide accommodation for our nurse.
"In that way, the Rotary Club of Griffith Avanti are playing a critical role and we thank them," Mr Payne said.
